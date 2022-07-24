No major weather changes this week

25 WEATHER — Our current pattern is going to hold steady for a little while longer, meaning there aren't going to be any major changes to the weather. Highs will be between 101° and 104° over the next few days with partly cloudy conditions. This of course is hotter than the average high temperature for this time of year. No Heat Advisories have been issued as of yet.

Friday and Saturday could bring some spotty showers and storms, but it's hard to say much beyond that right now. Next week should continue the trend of temperatures at or above 100°. A few spots in the Brazos Valley may be able to stay at 99° if they're lucky. The first half of next week will probably remain dry.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist