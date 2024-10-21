No major changes to the weather this week

Watch Now
25 WEATHER — Well, what is there to make of this weather? Sure has felt like the same thing for a good while. This quiet weather will continue through the week ahead, bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We'll also enter a small warming trend, meaning our mornings will be back in the 60s and the afternoons will slowly enter the upper-80s. The hottest days should be Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average through the next several days. Something of note is that a handful of different models advertise some rain swinging through next Wednesday. This is obviously far away, but it is interesting that there is a level of agreement about nine days out. This could easily change but perhaps it is a sign that we may get some rain before October is over. Right now this is Waco's second-driest October on record.

Caleb Chevalier
