No major changes in our upcoming weather

25 WEATHER — Today was another day of quiet weather considering the sea breeze did not pay us a visit. I do think that will change a bit tomorrow, though. There should be enough support to get a couple storms going in the Brazos Valley for Sunday afternoon. However, I think that will be a local event, and Central Texas should not get any of those storms. Highs will be in the mid-90s once again.

Those kinds of temperatures will be with us for the next several days. During the week, rain will likely stay to the north of us. Meanwhile, we'll have partly cloudy skies. A bit of rain could work in from Mexico on Thursday. Right now I don't think that will stick around for Independence Day, but we'll see what tomorrow's data has to say. It will be a hot holiday at 97° or so. Next weekend will be just as toasty.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather