No longer a storm threat for Saturday evening

25 WEATHER — We're done with the stormy activity for the day. All the storms have left the region and there won't be any further storms moving in later, at least for tonight. Lows will drop to the mid-70s overnight. Clouds and haze will stick around for tomorrow morning. Tomorrow's chances of storms look lower than today. The stormy weather should mainly go to our north for Sunday, although northern sections of Central Texas could get clipped by thunderstorms.

In other words, I think we're only looking at Bosque, Hill and Navarro Counties for any chance of storms tomorrow. If a storm does encounter those areas, it may be severe. Monday will also bring along a chance of severe storms, but once again, those may be limited to our northern fringe. Slightly cooler weather with more sunshine will arrive for the middle of the week. It looks like thunderstorms will steer clear of us next weekend as well.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather