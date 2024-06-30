No interruptions to the heat for the next few days

25 WEATHER — We don't have any Excessive Heat Warnings for the area at the moment but those could return later this week. For now, a Heat Advisory continues for Central Texas through tomorrow and probably longer than that. This is because the heat index in the afternoons should still be exceeding 105°. Take care outside to take breaks when needed and keep the hydration coming. We'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settling in for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, no major changes are coming. High temperatures will be right around 100° with likely at least a Heat Advisory during that time. Have ways to stay cool if you have outdoor plans. Fortunately, we could get a little relief by Friday as a couple thunderstorms will be possible for Friday and Saturday. This should also be associated with a slight drop in temperatures, but only by a few degrees.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather