No freeze tonight, but maybe some frost

25 WEATHER — With a low of 31° this morning in Waco, we reached our first freeze of the season. It also happened to fall precisely on the average date of first freezes in Waco (November 21). While a freeze is not anticipated tonight, some frost may form in the river valleys as temperatures will drop to the mid-30s. Plenty of sun will be back for tomorrow, and Saturday too. A small warm-up will take place over the weekend, leading to a high of 80° for Sunday.

Beyond that, we're still ironing out the details for the Thanksgiving forecast. A potent cold front is set to move through around that time, but it is still unclear if that means early Thursday morning or late Thursday evening. I don't think we'd see much rain out of it either way, but the timing will have big implications for how warm (or cool) Thanksgiving is. Right now we're leaning toward an early arrival of the front with a high of 69°. Make sure to stay tuned.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather