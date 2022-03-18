Nice Weekend Weather

25 WEATHER — I hope you have outdoor plans this weekend. The weather will be great both Saturday and Sunday. With dry air in place, it will be cool in the 30s and 40s each morning, but highs will be in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Enjoy!

Our next storm system will arrive Monday, and this one could be quite strong. The ingredients are there for severe weather, but will they all come together just right? If they do, we could see a significant severe weather event with all forms of severe weather possible. Like I said yesterday, just because the ingredients are all there doesn't mean they will all mix together at the same time. If one ingredient goes missing, then our severe potential could be lower. The good news...we should see a good chance of rain for most of Central Texas! Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday with gusty south winds at 20-30mph.

Any rain and storms will move out early Tuesday as a cold front moves into Texas. This will dry us out and create some mild weather for the rest of the week. Highs Tuesday will be close to 70°, but we may stay in the 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist