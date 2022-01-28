Nice weekend on the way!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's cold front, we will be blessed with a really nice weekend. Today will still be a tad chilly with highs in the upper 50s and northerly winds. A jacket may be needed through the day, but sunshine will make it bearable. Overnight, expect a widespread freeze with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. The weekend will bring highs in the upper 60s both days and plenty of sunshine. The only blemish may be the southwesterly winds which could bring in some Cedar pollen.

Next week looks to be a busy weather week with multiple disturbances swinging through. The first one arrives on Monday bringing a decent shot at some rain, even some heavy rain will be possible. Rain totals could reach an inch in some spots. This will go a long way to helping our drought situation.

The second disturbance arrives Wednesday and Thursday bringing a shot of cold Arctic air with it. Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday as the front passes through, and we will have to monitor the timing of that moisture with the timing of the cold air. There is a chance the two interact bringing the potential for wintry weather, but it is far too early to nail down the details on that right now. You will see maps posted on social media depicting the chance for this, but there is no need to worry at this time. We will keep you posted and let you know when things become more clear. Stay tuned for updates!

Regardless of any wintry impacts, this shot of air will be very cold and take highs down into the 30s and the 40s for the second half of next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather