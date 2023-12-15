Nice Weekend Expected

25 WEATHER — We have seen some rain across the area today. These showers will continue to push east this evening, and they should be out of here by midnight. That means we are looking at a great weekend ahead! We will see plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s with breezy northwest winds during the day Saturday. Sunday should be a bit warmer with light southwest winds and highs in the upper 60s. Enjoy!

Next week will start off nice with highs in the low 60s both Monday and Tuesday as a weak cold front rolls across Central Texas. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as our next system approaches Texas. This one could linger over the southern plains for awhile, so we may see some on and off wet weather as we head into the weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will stay safely above freezing, but we should see highs possibly dip into the 50s by Christmas Day. We still have a lot of time to track this rain potential, so stay tuned!