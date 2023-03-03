Nice Weekend Ahead in Central Texas!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following last night's thunderstorms, we will see a nice stretch of days for the weekend. Winds were strong this morning, but should decrease through the day. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-20mph.

Things will turn a little chilly overnight under clear skies as lows fall into the 40s.

Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s for the weekend. It will be dry Saturday, but humidity will return Sunday. We'll see another cool-down next week, which could bring rain chances, but right now does not look to bring severe weather.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather