Nice Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — Welcome to the weekend! It looks like it will be nice, so hope you have outdoor plans. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with a chance of a couple of showers possible early Saturday morning. Other than that, Saturday looks great with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

Clouds and moisture will be on the increase Sunday night into Monday as our next storm system moves toward Texas. Shower and storm potential will increase Monday afternoon into Monday night. There could be enough instability around for a few strong to severe storms. We will track this potential closely through the weekend. Highs Monday should make it into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring clearing conditions ahead of a cold front. If everything pans out, we may get close to 90° Tuesday afternoon. It's back to the 70s Wednesday through Friday behind the front.

Have a good weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist