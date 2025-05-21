Nice Wednesday forecast!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Humidity builds for the second half of the week with storm chances arriving again Thursday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies will hang around.

Storm chances return Thursday.

We're waking up this morning to a nice feel thanks to dry air that has worked in leaving lows in the mid 50s. That same dry air will heat up quickly today pushing us into the low 90s. Expect some high clouds and light breezes, but otherwise a rather calm day.

Storm chances may return Thursday thanks to building humidity. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 90s. We'll see if storms can fire to our northwest and may work into our area Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The weekend starts quiet, but storm chances return Sunday with higher chances Monday as a weak cold front moves in. While Monday isn't a slam dunk washout, do have some alternate indoor plan ideas in case you need to cancel outdoor plans.

Next week looks to have daily storm chances and highs in the 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather