Nice Wednesday for Thanksgiving Travel

CENTRAL TEXAS — While we're starting off with some chilly conditions in Central Texas, it will still turn into a nice day perfect for travel! We'll see highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with north winds around 10-15mph. Overnight, expect clouds to work in, which should keep us from seeing a widespread freeze as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. Still, it would be smart to bring the plants and the pets in just to be on the safe side.

Thanksgiving should be dry, but a weak disturbance moving over the Lone Star state will bring more clouds and even some showers to southeast Texas. While I think the bulk of that activity misses us to the southeast, I can't rule out a stray shower or two over the Brazos Valley. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be a good travel day, and so will Saturday, but Sunday brings the return of rain chances as our next cold front arrives. This will also lead to falling temperatures in the 50s through most of the day and set us up for a cool start to next week!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather