Nice weather to kick off Memorial Day

Highs will climb into the upper 80s today with Partly Cloudy skies. Dry weather will continue into the weekend but rain chances return for Memorial Day.
Posted at 7:52 AM, May 26, 2023
CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought a beautiful day in Central Texas, and we'll continue rolling the nice weather into Memorial Day Weekend! Highs today will reach the mid 80s with easterly winds keeping the humidity from getting annoying.

Humidity will slowly increase through the weekend, eventually turning into shower chances starting Sunday. More moisture arrives for Memorial Day, which could lead to pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The spotty rain chances continue through next week!

Have a great Weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
