Nice weather through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We are finally experiencing some nice fall weather, and that will continue into Wednesday. Things look quiet tonight with lows in the upper 40s. We should have plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy!

Things will start to change as we make our way into Thursday and Friday. Another strong storm system will plow into the southwest US. This will set the stage for more rain chances here in Central Texas. It looks like Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon will bring the best chance of shower and storm potential. Right now it doesn't look like we will have a significant severe weather threat, but a few storms with gusty winds and small look possible. Decent rain totals are expected for most of the area. We can expect anywhere from a half inch to 2-3 inches in a few locations. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s both days.

We should see rapid clearing late Friday into the weekend. It looks very nice with a lot of sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s to near 50°.