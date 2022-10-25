Nice Weather Through Thursday

25 WEATHER — It has been much calmer across the area today after Monday night's storms. A tornado was confirmed near Jarrell by the National Weather Service, but we don't have a rating as of this writing. Calmer weather is expected over the next couple of days with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and around 80° Thursday. It looks dry both days, but things will change quickly Thursday night and Friday.

A strong storm system will likely bring widespread rain to Central Texas late this week. Showers and storms will likely build in Thursday night, and last through the day Friday. Right now it appears heavy rain will be the main threat, but some isolated severe weather can't be ruled out. We will get a better picture on this set up as we get closer to the event. 1-3 inches of rain looks like a good bet if the system will stay on its current projected path! That is great news for some more drought relief around here.

The system should move east Friday night into Saturday. Clouds may linger around Saturday, so highs may not get out of the 60s. More sunshine Sunday will bring highs back into the lower 70s.