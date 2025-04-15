Nice weather through Good Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather looks nice through the rest of the week. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s Wednesday and the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will also rise into the 60s after tonight, but we should be in the 50s Wednesday morning. Most of us will likely be dry through Good Friday.

Your Easter weekend will likely bring some scattered shower and storm potential. A couple of storms may get close to our northwestern areas Friday evening, but it does appear that Saturday could be the day now for more coverage across the area. The reason for this forecast change is a speedier system. A few strong storms are possible with some hail and wind potential, but I do not see significant severe weather at this time. We may see a final line of showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. This may affect sunrise services across the region. However, the faster storm system may give us clearing skies late Easter morning into the afternoon hours. That would be good news! Highs Saturday are expected to be around 80° and upper 70s Easter Sunday behind a cold front.

There will likely be some changes to the forecast, especially with timing, as we approach Easter weekend. This is what the models have as of today. Make sure you check back for updates!