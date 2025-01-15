Nice weather through Friday

25 WEATHER — We are looking at some pretty nice weather Thursday and Friday. It will be chilly in the morning hours, but we should see highs in the low to mid 60s both afternoons. Clouds will increase through the day Friday. This may lead to some rain chances, but we are expecting most of the activity to be east of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

A cold front is expected to arrive this weekend. It will likely come in two parts. The first front will be rather shallow and should mix out some Saturday afternoon. This will allow highs to rise into the low 50s. A deeper and colder air mass should arrive Sunday. This air mass should be harder to warm up, so highs will likely be in the low 40s Sunday afternoon, even with sunshine. Low temperatures will be close to 40° Saturday morning and in the mid 20s Sunday morning.

Next week looks cold, that is pretty much a lock. Highs probably won't get out of the 30s Monday and Tuesday as clouds increase across the area. If we can get enough lift and moisture over the cold air mass, then we could see a light wintry mix late Monday through Tuesday. Models have trended this way, but the consistency from run to run still isn't quite there yet. This will be a part of the forecast we watch very closely. No matter what, it will be cold, so have the coats ready to go!