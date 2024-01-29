Nice weather on the way this work week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite the chilly start, highs will make it into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Rain chances will take a hiatus until the weekend with nice weather continuing.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice chamber of commerce weather to continue for a good chunk of the week with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s.

Shower and storm chances arrive again this weekend, but flooding rains aren't expected.

Chilly weather returns next week.

We're starting off the morning a little chilly on this Monday, but you'll need to wear layers because the sun will do a number on the atmosphere today. Expect highs to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with light winds. Temperatures will fall quickly again when the sun goes down, but should stay above freezing.

If you like today - you'll love the rest of the week, clouds may slowly increase for the second half of the week, but for the most part, the work week will remain quiet.

Our next storm system arrives Friday into Saturday bringing our next best chance of rain. Scattered showers may start up as early as Friday, but the best chance of rain arrives overnight Friday into Saturday. Right now, no severe weather is expected, but some storms could be gusty. Gusty winds will be around for the weekend regardless, since this will be a very wound-up storm with winds nearing 20mph. Flooding rains aren't expected, but we could see some totals nearing 1-3 inches across the area.

On the other side of this storm system, expect cooler air to work in. Highs will return into the 50s and 60s heading into early next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather