Nice weather into the weekend here in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Great weather is expected Friday into the weekend. Tonight will be another cool one with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday. Highs should be around 80°, but some folks out west may stay in the 70s because there is a better chance for a little more cloud cover. Saturday and Sunday look a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Any rain chances will likely stay west of us through the weekend.

Next week look bone dry once again at this point. We may see a few more clouds by the middle to end of the week, but that's it for now. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day with lows in the 60s.