Nice weather into the weekend in Central Texas

Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 08:30:40-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to Gulf moisture working in to start your Friday. It will be humid through the week as well with small rain chances Saturday, mainly east of I-35. Temperatures will hang around in the mid 70s with south breezes.

Our next cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday. Showers and storms will be possible along it, but severe weather will likely miss us to the north. Some gusty winds will be possible and temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s Monday and Tuesday. A small warm-up will take place before a stronger cold front arrives late next week. That could drop highs into the 40s and lows below freezing! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
