Nice weather for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A reinforcing cold front arrives tonight to bring cooler air Wednesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice conditions continue today with highs getting into the low 70s.

Expect a second reinforcing cold front overnight bringing 60s for Wednesday.

Temperatures fall into the 30s by Thursday morning.

Thankfully today is a quieter morning than what we saw yesterday, with no storms in place. We'll see highs climb into the upper 70s. A reinforcing cold front arrives overnight bringing a second shot of cold air. That will keep highs in the 60s Wednesday with the potential for lows to drop into the mid 30s overnight. Folks in rural, low-lying areas may clock their first freeze. It would be smart to bring in the pets and the plants just in case.

Highs will climb closer to 80 by the weekend, but another cold front may come in by Turkey day. Models are disagreeing for now, but we will keep you advised!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather