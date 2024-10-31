Nice weather for trick-or-treating tonight

25 WEATHER — We did see some rain across the area Halloween morning, but that has all cleared the area now. That means trick-or-treating tonight should be just fine with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. We will bottom out close to 60° in the morning with a light north wind.

Friday through Sunday will bring more clouds and a chance for on and off showers and isolated storms. It won't be a washout, but have the umbrella handy just in case a shower moves over your area. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our next best chance of rain will arrive Monday as another cold front moves into Texas. Scattered shower and storm potential looks decent, but the best rain chances may occur just north of Central Texas. Highs will be close to 80° Monday afternoon, but we should see a nice drop as we head into Tuesday. Highs should only make it into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with any rain chances moving east of the region, so hopefully that means good voting weather! We will watch this system closely to see if there are any timing changes early next week.