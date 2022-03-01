Nice Weather For The Rest Of The Week

25 WEATHER — We have some nice weather on the way! Highs will make it into the 70s Wednesday through Sunday. It should be on the dry side Wednesday through Saturday as we await our next storm system. That should get closer to the area Sunday. Most of the day looks nice, but we could see a few showers and storms as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Right now the severe weather threat appears to be low.

A cold front will enter the picture early next week. Monday, the front will move through the area during the day. Highs will be around 60° with a gusty north wind behind the front. That will likely send us down into the 50s Tuesday of next week. A few showers are possible behind the front as well.

It will start to warm up through the 60s and 70s by the middle to end of next week if model trends hold.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist