Nice Weather For Late April

25 WEATHER — We will continue to dry out for the rest of the week with warming temperatures and breezy winds returning. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday looks nice as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80°. Thursday and Friday warm us back into the mid 80s each afternoon with south winds at 15-25mph with higher gusts. Any storm chances will likely stay away for the rest of the week.

The weekend may bring some storm chances during the afternoon and evening hours. Right now we will keep rain chances at 30% since any activity will be scattered and likely during peak heating in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Keep your outdoor plans, but also keep an eye on the weather with a few storms possible here and there.

Slightly better storm chances may arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. It still looks scattered at this point, but a few stronger storms might be possible. We should see things dry out again by the middle and end of that next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist