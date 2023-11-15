Nice weather for Hump Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're starting off the morning with a bit of a chill, but the afternoon will still end up quite nice with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Prepare for another chilly morning tomorrow with a similar result.

Humidity will increase overnight into Friday bringing a more damp start. Friday will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s before a cold front comes in during the second half of the day. That cold front will come through with a dry note, and bring in cooler air for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Our next front brings rain chances and much cooler air for next week. Models disagree on the timing of this system, but expect rain chances Sunday and Monday with cooler air working in behind the front bringing a more seasonable chill for Thanksgiving.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather