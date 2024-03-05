Nice Weather for Election Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon under sunny skies. Storm chances are still on tap for the rest of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

We're tracking some fog this morning, but it should burn off quickly with drier air working in.

Expect a warm day with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated storm will be possible late this afternoon, but it's a very small chance.

Better storm chances work in Thursday into Friday.

We saw some rumbly thunderstorms overnight in Central Texas. Some of these storms briefly turned severe with hail, but were very isolated in nature. The storm threat will be gone for most of the day, with the exception of an isolated storm possible late this afternoon and evening across the I-45 corridor. A weak Pacific Cold Front will be working in, which could pop one. The other thing the front will do is bring drier air into the area which will first heat things up pushing highs into the mid 80s. Once the drier air works in, we'll see cooler temperatures overnight in the low 50s.

We'll continue to see the potential for isolated storms hanging around Wednesday with a little more cloud cover in place. Our next cold front approaches Thursday into Friday bringing the potential for more widespread storms. There are a lot of question marks on how much energy Thursday will have to support these storms, but nevertheless, some of them could be severe. I think the biggest chance for stronger storms will come overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but even then, there's nothing that really jumps out to me and overwhelmingly supports severe weather. We'll monitor it closely given the time of year.

All activity should clear out by Friday evening setting us up for a quiet and cooler weekend with highs in the 60s! We'll return to spring-time warmth and humidity next week.

Have a great Tuesday and go vote!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather