Nice weather continues through Saturday

25 WEATHER — It has been a little cooler across the area today. We should see chilly conditions tonight with light winds and clear skies. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s, so you may need a jacket in the morning. We haven't had an official low in the upper 30s since late March. Friday looks nice with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to work in this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. There could be some drizzle or light showers around Sunday, but the heavier showers and storms should hold off until late Sunday night and Monday morning.

A strong storm system will lift into the Texas Panhandle Monday morning. This will fire off a line of showers and storms across west central Texas Sunday night. These storms should move east into our area Monday morning. There will be a lot of wind energy associated with this system, but we will lack other components for a more significant severe weather threat the way it looks right now. This is something we will continue to track closely in future forecasts. Gusty winds should be the main threat with a line of scattered showers and storms Monday morning. This will clear the area Monday afternoon with some sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A stronger cold front is expected to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will set the stage for some true fall weather. Highs will make it into the low 70s Tuesday, but we should be in the 50s and 60s late next week into next weekend!