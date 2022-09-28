Nice weather continues this week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love the rest of the week. Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. A weak front will work in tomorrow leading to a cooler morning on Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A slow warm-up will take over for most of next week, pushing us into the mid 90s. A pacific system could bring more cloud cover in place for the middle of next week, but it looks like the forecast will remain dry.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather