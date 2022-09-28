Watch Now
Nice weather continues this week in Central Texas

Highs will climb into the low 90s later on this afternoon with dry air hanging around. Plenty of sunshine will be in place through the afternoon. Lows will fall into the 50s over the next few days.
CENTRAL TEXAS — If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love the rest of the week. Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. A weak front will work in tomorrow leading to a cooler morning on Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A slow warm-up will take over for most of next week, pushing us into the mid 90s. A pacific system could bring more cloud cover in place for the middle of next week, but it looks like the forecast will remain dry.

