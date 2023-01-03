Nice weather continues here in January

ENTER DATELINE — We are in a nice stretch of weather this week! It will be a cool night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. Wednesday should be another nice day with dry west winds and highs around 70°.

Thursday should be a bit cooler behind a weak front. Highs will make it into the 60s, but we should be right back in the 70s Friday. Winds will start to get gusty out of the south Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The models are still struggling a bit on how much rain will fall this weekend. Right now it appears Saturday evening into Sunday morning will bring the best chance of showers, especially in the Brazos Valley. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. That's still above average for this time of year, so we don't have much to complain about!