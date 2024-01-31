Nice weather continues before weekend rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s today with sunny skies. We'll see humidity increase to end the week with more rain chances working in for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another nice spring-like day is on the way with highs in the 70s.

Breezy conditions build in over the next few days.

Rain chances start Friday with the best chance of rain into the first part of Saturday.

Cooler air works in for the first part of next week.

We're waking up to a bit of a chill this morning, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You'll need a jacket to start the day, but you'll be shedding it this afternoon with highs once again in the 70s. Overnight, expect a slightly warmer morning, but there will still be a slight chill.

The south winds will begin to blow over the next few days which will do a couple of things, first it will bring more moisture into the atmosphere, but as it does so, will also spread cedar pollen. Get ready for high pollen counts again.

Our next storm system brings rain chances for the weekend, starting on Friday with a few scattered showers and storms forming later in the day. Rain chances will go up overnight, with the best chances of showers and storms during the overnight into Saturday morning. Severe weather isn't expected, but a few storms could be gusty. Some brief heavy rain will also be possible, but it won't be the same type of flooding rains we saw last week. Once the activity clears late Saturday, we could see rain totals around 1-2 inches east of I-35, with lesser totals to the west.

Behind the rain, winds will gust out of the north approaching 20-30mph. The gusty north winds will bring in cooler air, with lows dipping into the low 40s, and highs in the low 60s. That's more typical for the first week of February.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather