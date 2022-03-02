Nice Weather Continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're continuing with this nice weather pattern that's been in place over the last couple of days. Highs will once again climb to the 70s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. South winds kick up late this week bringing back Gulf moisture and morning cloud cover. Highs will near the 80s for the weekend.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday bringing the chance for some showers and storms. Severe weather does not look to be a threat with this system. Behind the cold front, highs will fall into the 50s and 60s. Another cold front late next week could be stronger, but it is a ways out for now. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather