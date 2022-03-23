Nice Weather

25 WEATHER — If you like sunshine, you will like the rest of the week and likely the weekend as well! It will be chilly tonight under clear skies. Lows will fall into the mid 30s to near 40°. Thursday looks nice with highs near 70°.

We will see a nice warming trend Friday into the weekend. Highs will be around 80° Friday, but we should be in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday! The bluebonnets should be coming out with this warmer weather.

Monday of next week looks quiet with more 80s, but our next storms system should arrive either Tuesday late or Wednesday. This will bring our next chance of rain and storms. We will track it closely for any potential of severe weather!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist