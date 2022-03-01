Nice Tuesday as Warm-Up Continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're continuing our stretch of nice weather today as we'll see another day with highs nearing the 70° mark. Winds will remain light as well. There will be more cloud cover today, though it will be in the high to mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will result in more "filtered" sunshine and won't really have an effect on our temperatures.

We'll continue with warm afternoons and chilly mornings for Wednesday, but as we get into the later parts of this week, we'll see humidity increase. That will result in warmer mornings and slightly warmer afternoons. By the time we get into the weekend, we'll see highs nearing the 80s and more humid afternoons. This will lead to the potential for a few showers as early as Saturday. Better rain chances arrive as our next cold front rolls in Monday, with a few storms possible along and ahead of it Sunday night into Monday morning. Some lingering showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures as highs go down into the 50s and 60s. No severe weather is expected at this time, but with it being March, we'll have to closely monitor the situation. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather