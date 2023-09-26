Nice Tuesday Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following this weekend's rain, yesterday was rather humid. That should change for most locations today thanks to a weak cold front working through. While it won't bring cooler air, it will bring a small shot of drier air, so it is possible some areas *feel* cooler than yesterday with the lower humidity. This won't be felt where there was heavier rain this weekend because the sun will bake the moisture out of the ground raising the humidity. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon.

Morning lows will start off tomorrow in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect similar conditions through the rest of the work week, though south winds will bring back warmer more humid air for the second half of the work week. Later on next week, there could be a pattern change bringing some isolated rain chances for the second half of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather