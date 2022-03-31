Nice Thursday Weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — A really nice day is in store here across Central Texas for your Thursday! Showers and storms yesterday moved way off to the east coast and now dry air will keep things pleasant. Combine that with light winds for the first time in days, and we'll be in for some really pleasant weather. More importantly, we'll have a LOW fire danger today. Many burn bans are still in effect across Central Texas though, so check with local authorities before you do anything.

South breezes return tomorrow bringing back temperatures closer to the 80s. A weak disturbance may bring some light rain showers early Saturday morning before north winds keep sunshine around during the afternoon. The weekend looks quiet, but early next week could bring some storms. Behind that, a cold front brings a cooler end for next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather