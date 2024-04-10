Nice Thursday through the weekend

25 WEATHER — After a couple of rainy days, the sun will be out for all of Central Texas as we head into Thursday! Lows tonight will fall close to 50°. Highs Thursday look nice in the mid 70s. Upper 70s can be expected Friday with a few high clouds.

The weekend is looking nice, but it will be breezy with south winds at 15-25mph. Wind and spring go hand in hand in Texas, so that's nothing new. Highs will make it into the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday, so get out and enjoy!

Next week will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the week. A few storm chances will start to show up by the middle of the week, but it should get a bit higher as we head toward the next weekend. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s.