Nice Thursday

25 WEATHER — The weather will start changing again over the next 36 hours. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds by afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Our next storm system will roll into Texas Friday. The track as of now takes this system right over the state, so most locations should see some decent rain totals. A few stronger storms are possible across the southern portions of Central Texas, but it appears that most of the severe activity will be in southeast Texas. 1-2 inches of rain looks likely, but some isolated 3+ inch amounts will be possible where the heaviest bands of rain set up. Temperatures will be much cooler as most of us hold in the 60s during the day Friday. A few showers could linger into Friday evening with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Clouds will continue to move across the area Saturday, so it should be a nice fall day with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will bring more sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.