Nice stretch of weather to continue

25 WEATHER — We are looking great across Central Texas for the rest of the week. Skies will clear this evening with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday and Friday both look nice under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday.

This weekend will be a little warm, but it will only slightly be above normal. Morning lows will feel great in the upper 50s to near 60°, but with dry air and sunshine, we should warm close to 90° both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Guess what? What you see is what you get on into next week. We should see plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. No big fall fronts are slated to sweep across the area just yet. We will probably have to wait until we get deeper into October.