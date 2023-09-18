Nice start to the workweek for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We couldn't ask for a much better way to kick off this work week! Morning lows have dipped into the low to mid 60s across much of the area and abundant sunshine will send our temperatures back into the low 90s this afternoon! More importantly, the lower humidity will keep our feel-like temperatures from exceeding the high this afternoon.

Don't expect as cool as a morning for Tuesday, winds should pick up overnight stirring up the atmosphere more. I still expect mid to upper 60s to kick off the day.

South winds bring warmer air in place for the middle to end of the week sending highs back into the mid 90s, with upper 90s possible.

It looks like our next storm system arrives this weekend bringing small rain chances and a cold front that could send highs back down into the upper 80s next week!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather