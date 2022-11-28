Nice Start to the New Week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the jacket this morning, things are chilly as we kick off your Monday! Morning lows will start in the upper 30s with light winds and clear skies. Through the afternoon, south winds will kick in, bringing in warmer air as we push into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some mid 70s will be possible across the Brazos Valley.

Contrary to what usually happens, temperatures will actually warm overnight, starting in the mid 50s around midnight and warming close to 60° by morning with some isolated showers across the Brazos Valley. This is happening as our next storm system is breathing in to our north. That will lead to a breezy day Tuesday. While most stay dry, an isolated morning shower will be possible before a dry line sweeps through by midday. Behind that dry line, winds will gust out of the southwest pushing us into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Don't get used to the warmer air! A strong cold front looks to arrive overnight into Wednesday leading to lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s! To our east, a severe weather outbreak will be possible across the southeastern U.S. ... be careful if you're travelling!

There are signs a storm system could stall out next weekend bringing back better rain chances. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather