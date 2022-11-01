Nice start to November in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy November! We're starting it off on a pretty decent note today! We may have a couple of showers to start the morning, but things should dry out for the rest of the day. Many will miss out on the rain, with the best chances south of Central Texas.

Humidity will increase over the next few days ahead of our next storm system. Highs will return to the 80s Thursday and Friday. Our next cold front will move in late Friday. Along and ahead of it, some severe storms will be possible. Right now the exact threats and exact timing still need to be refined. We will refine that over the next 24-48 hours, but if you have late Friday plans, you may need to think about some alternate ones. Stay tuned!

Things should dry out for the rest of the weekend with highs getting into the 70s. Next week looks quiet to start, but another cold front could be on the way.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather