Nice spring weather continues

25 EVENING WEATHER — The nice spring weather will continue for the rest of the week on into the weekend. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front is slated to arrive Thursday afternoon, but moisture looks very limited. That means rain chances look very low with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80° Friday afternoon. Low 80s return Saturday and upper 80s are expected Sunday. That means outdoor plans are a go this weekend!

Next week looks pretty quiet once again. Another weak front is expected Monday evening into Tuesday. Moisture is limited again, but a storm or two is possible in the Brazos Valley. Highs in the upper 80s Monday will fall back into the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday. 80s return for the rest of the week with a slight chance of storms next Friday.

Enjoy!