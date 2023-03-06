Nice spring-like Monday on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — We were blessed with a really nice weekend in Central Texas, and if you like it, there's more where that comes from. While the humidity will be higher, we'll really string together a stretch of Chamber of Commerce weather here in Central Texas.

It starts with today, which will feature Partly Sunny skies and highs near 80°. South breezes will be around, which will draw up the humidity. We could wake up to some patchy fog or drizzle to start your Tuesday, but that will burn off to highs in the upper 70s and Partly Sunny skies.

A cold front will hang up around the Red River for the first part of the week. That front will slowly slide south, and could bring us a few isolated showers Wednesday, with better storm chances Thursday and Friday. Right now, this doesn't have the makings of a severe weather event, but with it being March, we will have to monitor closely. This front will slide in on Friday, but won't bring much of a punch.

There are signs we could get a shot of cooler air next week. Right now, I've taken highs down into the low 60s early next week. We usually get another shot of colder air at times in March. Flowers have started to bloom, so we'll watch the potential of any cold snap closely.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather