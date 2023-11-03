Nice November Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — It should be a pretty nice weekend here in Central Texas. It will be mostly clear tonight, but we may see some patchy fog in the morning. Lows will be in the low 50s. Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s...get out and enjoy! Same for Sunday. It will be a little warmer, but highs will still be nice in the upper 70s to near 80°.

The warm weather will continue through the first half of next week. Monday looks mostly cloudy with highs near 80°. Temperatures will likely soar a bit more into the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy south and southwest winds.

Right now it looks like a cold front will arrive sometime Thursday. Highs will still be around 80°, but changes arrive thereafter. Shower chances increase late Thursday into next weekend as the front sags south. Highs will fall back to around 60°.

Have a great weekend!