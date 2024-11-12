Nice November weather through the weekend

25 WEATHER — It has been another gorgeous day here in Central Texas. We will likely see some nice weather Wednesday with lows starting off in the 50s and highs reaching the low 80s. A weak cold front should move through during the afternoon and evening hours, but moisture is limited, so no rain is expected. Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 70s. It's back to the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday! Other than a few clouds here and there, the weather is expected to be dry through the weekend.

Next week will start off warm with more low 80s possible Monday. Our first storm system will roll through Monday into Tuesday. This may bring a few showers and storms to the area, but the main dynamics might be north of our area if current trends hold. A stronger system will wrap up somewhere in the plains by the middle of the week. The exact placement and timing keeps changing from run to run, so it is hard to get specific on details. With that said, we should be in store for a significant cool down. Right now I am dropping highs in the the 50s for next Thursday and Friday, but we will see how much cold air this storm system will bring as we get closer!