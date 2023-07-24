Nice morning, but more heat Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We had a nice little break from the humidity this weekend, and that's leading to a nice start to the morning with lows in the 60s. It will still be a hot afternoon, but only expect a dry heat with highs climbing up to near 103. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect west of I-35 where highs could exceed 105.

The heat will remain consistent through the work week, which will continue to dry vegetation, especially west of I-35. That will lead to higher fire danger this week, so don't burn, as many burn bans are in effect. Continue to take heat precautions through the week as the heat wave rolls on along.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather