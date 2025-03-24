Nice Monday weather on tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s today with dry air and light northeast winds keeping things comfortable. Since the winds are light, we will see a relatively low fire danger. Which is good news.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon with dry air in place keeping things sunny.

Multiple rain chances for the middle of the week.

Severe weather threat will remain low.

Good morning! Following some storms yesterday evening, we have seen a quieter morning with drier air and temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s. With the dry air and light winds in place, it will be quite a pleasant day as highs climb into the low 80s. Tomorrow, south winds bring in warmer air, but the humidity will remain lower pushing temperatures in the low 90s.

A chunk of energy in the atmosphere will slowly move over Texas from Wednesday through Friday bringing up rain chances. We will see the potential for scattered showers and storms, but the severe weather threat will remain low. This will mainly be the chance for soaking rain as we could see some multi-inch rainfall totals across the area! Things look quiet for the weekend too!

