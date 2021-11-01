Nice Monday, Cold Front On the Way

CENTRAL TEXAS — It was a nice weekend across Central Texas and we'll start the week with a nice Monday as well! It will be a tad on the warm side for this time of year as high temperatures near 80°. However, we'll see low humidity and plenty of sunshine with light southerly winds.

A tricky forecast is setting up for Tuesday as a shallow cold front sits to our north. That will slowly sag south into Tuesday, and could stall out somewhere across Central Texas. That will have a big impact on weather at your particular location. North of the front, you will likely see cool and cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s. South of it, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. For now, I've shot the difference and have the front stalling near Waco. Many models keep it further north, but in this situation, I like the south model. Still, stay tuned for updates as the situation evolves. There could be a big spread in temperatures Tuesday across Central Texas.

It looks like the front will get an extra push early Wednesday sliding all the way to the Brazos Valley. That means Central Texas will be behind it socked in with cloudy, cool, and wet conditions. Moisture will ride over the front bringing off and on rain showers. Most of this should be light to moderate rain, so I'm not immediately worried about the flooding potential. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 50s in most locations Wednesday.

Rain should clear the area from south to north into Thursday bringing partly cloudy skies back by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend under sunny skies, getting back to the mid 70s by early next week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist