Nice Monday Ahead, Warming Trend Begins

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures started off a little chilly this Monday but a warming trend is on the way this week! We have another nice day on tap as highs will quickly climb into the 70s with upper 70s by this afternoon. We will see mainly sunny skies, but some high clouds will work in for the second part of the day into this evening. Those high clouds will act like a blanket, keeping temperatures from dropping as far by tomorrow morning. We will wake with lows in the mid 50s and mainly cloudy skies.

Southeast winds start to crank up for the rest of the week, bringing more humidity and warmer air into our atmosphere. We will see highs climb into the mid 80s through the weekend. There are a couple of opportunities for cold fronts to bring rain chances. One being Wednesday, another on Sunday, but the models this morning have backed off and left those fronts hanging out to our north. I'm going to only put in some small rain chances and keep cooler air to our north for now, but that could change. Currently, the next chance for a stronger front looks to wait until later this month, so enjoy the cooler air today while it's here!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist